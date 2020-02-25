Scott Disick Gushes That Sofia Richie Is A ‘Fine Looking Woman’ As She Posts Sexy Selfie

Although Sofia Richie is traveling for work, Scott Disick is still making sure his girlfriend feels loved. The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a flirty comment on a stunning, new selfie the model shared, after he surprised her with a tasty treat for her flight back to LA!

Scott Disick continues to shower Sofia Richie with love and sweet gestures while she’s away on work. The model, 21, has been traveling for meetings this week, with her latest stop being New York City, as seen in multiple posts on her Instagram Stories. Sofia shared a closeup mirror selfie on February 24, that showed off her straight hair and sultry leather top — a look that her man clearly enjoyed.

“That’s a fine looking woman 👩,” Scott, 36, commented on his girlfriend’s new photo. Thousands of similar comments followed from loving fans. Sofia stood in front of a white marble bathtub to snap the pic, which was simply captioned with a pink heart emoji.

Later on that same day, Sofia documented her last hours in New York City, following her business meetings. She enjoyed a sunny stroll through Central Park and indulged in red wine, truffle pizza, salmon, and a plethora of savory desserts. When she finally headed to her private plan with her team and friends, Sofia was greeted by the ultimate treat for her long flight home to LA.

“Look who sent me a gift for my flight home. Cutest human alive,” Sofia said in a clip on her Instagram Stories. The gift was a mouthwatering bag full of McDonald’s, with a large soda on the side.