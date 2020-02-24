Sofia Richie took to her Instagram story on Feb. 24 to share a video of the surprise treat Scott Disick left for her to eat during her flight home to Los Angeles.

Sofia Richie, 21, gave a bit of a shout-out to her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, and his thoughtfulness when she shared a cute video on her Instagram story on Feb. 24. In the clip, the model showed off a McDonald’s bag and drink that was sitting in a private jet she was on and let her followers know it was from her romantic man by tagging his Instagram handle in it. The treat also came with what looked like a card in an envelope that read, “To Sofia, From Scott” on the front of it.

“Look who sent me a gift for my flight home,” Sofia could be heard saying in the video. “Cutest human alive.” The gushing girlfriend was joined by three friends on the flight and panned the camera over to them to ask their opinions about the sweet present. “What do you think?” she asked her first friend, “So cute,” she replied while her other two friends called it “the best” and joked they were “jealous”.

Before Sofia shared her adorable recent moment, she gained attention on Feb. 20 when she stepped out with Scott for the launch of her collaboration with Rolla’s Jeans. The lovebirds showed off some PDA while posing for photos at the event and looked closer than ever before. Scott didn’t hesitate to put his hand around his lady’s waist during their spotlight time and Sofia obliged by leaning into him and putting her hands on his chest.

Scott and Sofia have been dating since the end of summer 2017 and their relationship seems to be getting stronger every day. We look forward to seeing what other times they decide to share with the public soon!