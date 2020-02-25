Ammika Harris Reveals How Much Son Aeko Brown, 3 Mos., Looks Like Her In Sweet Comparison Pic

Like mother, like son! Ammika Harris showed just how much her three-month-old son with Chris Brown, Aeko, is looking like her each day with a post to her Instagram story!

We had to do a double take with this one! Ammika Harris shared an image to her Instagram story on Feb. 24 that showed fans how much her three-month-old son with Chris Brown, 30, Aeko, looks just like her! In the image, the 26-year-old mom posted two photos that featured Aeko’s grinning face as the top image and Ammika’s on the bottom. The comparison was pretty undeniable. From their noses to their lips and their gorgeous, big brown eyes, Ammika and Aeko looked so incredibly alike. It was almost as though Ammika had shared a picture of herself when she was an infant! But it was her little baby boy, who she routinely gushes about on the social media platform.

On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Ammika shared the cutest image of her little man with her fans on Instagram. In the black and white snap, Ammika gave Aeko a tender kiss on the cheek, while the two stared at the camera. “Me and my sweet valentine. we spent our date watching some Korean movies and couple bottles of milk. Super chilled, just how we like it. ( and with some burps and farts here and there),” she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.

Naturally, Ammika also gets very real about motherhood on her Instagram, and sometimes shares less than glamorous pics of her time with Aeko! But they are always so cute! On Feb. 3, Ammika took to her Instagram story to share with her fans that little Aeko got a bit “milk drunk” during a feeding session with his mom. In the image, Aeko’s mouth is totally agape and he is completely asleep! The little tyke was so knocked out, part of his bottle was still in his mouth! “Milk drunk,” Ammika lovingly captioned the candid snap.

Fans love seeing Ammika spending time with her infant son. Now, it’s even more clear with her latest post on her Instagram story just how much these two are alike! As the years go by, we cannot wait to see how Aeko grows into his own, and which parent he looks more like!