See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Reveals How Much Son Aeko Brown, 3 Mos., Looks Like Her In Sweet Comparison Pic

ammika harris chris brown
Best Image / BACKGRID
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Like mother, like son! Ammika Harris showed just how much her three-month-old son with Chris Brown, Aeko, is looking like her each day with a post to her Instagram story!

We had to do a double take with this one! Ammika Harris shared an image to her Instagram story on Feb. 24 that showed fans how much her three-month-old son with Chris Brown, 30, Aeko, looks just like her! In the image, the 26-year-old mom posted two photos that featured Aeko’s grinning face as the top image and Ammika’s on the bottom. The comparison was pretty undeniable. From their noses to their lips and their gorgeous, big brown eyes, Ammika and Aeko looked so incredibly alike. It was almost as though Ammika had shared a picture of herself when she was an infant! But it was her little baby boy, who she routinely gushes about on the social media platform.

On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Ammika shared the cutest image of her little man with her fans on Instagram. In the black and white snap, Ammika gave Aeko a tender kiss on the cheek, while the two stared at the camera. “Me and my sweet valentine. we spent our date watching some Korean movies and couple bottles of milk. Super chilled, just how we like it. ( and with some burps and farts here and there),” she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.

Naturally, Ammika also gets very real about motherhood on her Instagram, and sometimes shares less than glamorous pics of her time with Aeko! But they are always so cute! On Feb. 3, Ammika took to her Instagram story to share with her fans that little Aeko got a bit “milk drunk” during a feeding session with his mom. In the image, Aeko’s mouth is totally agape and he is completely asleep! The little tyke was so knocked out, part of his bottle was still in his mouth! “Milk drunk,” Ammika lovingly captioned the candid snap.

Fans love seeing Ammika spending time with her infant son. Now, it’s even more clear with her latest post on her Instagram story just how much these two are alike! As the years go by, we cannot wait to see how Aeko grows into his own, and which parent he looks more like!