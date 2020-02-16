Ammika Harris Gives Her ‘Sweetest Valentine’ Aeko, 3 Mos, A Big Smooch In Sweet New Snap

Ammika Harris revealed her Valentine’s Day was spent with her three-month-old son Aeko, and was full of ‘burps and farts’.

Ammika Harris gave fans a glimpse inside her Valentine’s Day celebrations — and we can’t handle the cuteness! The 26-year-old mom posted a sweet snap to her Instagram on Feb. 15 with her Valentine, baby Aeko Brown, 3 months, who she shares with ex-partner Chris Brown, 30. “Me and my sweet valentine. we spent our date with watching some Korean movies and couple bottles of milk. Super chilled, just how we like it. ( and with some burps and farts here and there),” she wrote, using the red heart emoji. The selfie she posted was in black and white, and showed the mother-and-son duo both dressed in white, as Ammika gave him a kiss on his cheek! Aeko looked at the camera with the cutest expression — he’s such a happy little baby.

Amika and her bub are currently in Germany visiting her family, and a source revealed to HollywoodLife that her and Chris and co-parenting like pros. “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko,” a source spilled to us. “It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

After rumors began swirling that Ammika had left the United States, she confirmed via a series of Instagram comments that she was, in fact, in Germany. “So you left with Chris’ son to Germany?” a follower commented on a Jan. 13 selfie posted by the model. She quickly shot back, “He is MY son too, you know. HIS YAE lives here!” Yae is another word for grandmother, similar to the Greek version “Yaya.” She also shot back at people who purported to know about her personal life or current relationship with Chris. One person in particular posted that she and Chris “are not a happy family,” to which she swiftly replied: “Glad you know our business.” The comment came just days after she was spotted rocking a diamond ring, however, an engagement or marriage between the new parents hasn’t been confirmed.

As for Chris’ Valentine’s Day, the R&B singer was seen attending a pre-Valentine’s Day Party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12. He stepped out with Diddy‘s son Justin Combs, and gave fans a closer look at his new face tattoo. Although the new parents aren’t living together, it’s clear they both love their son, and are putting all the drama aside for him!