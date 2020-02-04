Aeko Brown, 2 Mos., Gets ‘Milk Drunk’ & Falls Asleep In Adorable New Pic Posted By Ammika Harris

Sound asleep! Ammika Harris took to her Instagram story and captured her adorable baby boy, Aeko Brown, completely knocked out after having a healthy helping of milk!

Too cute for words! Ammika Harris snapped the most endearing image of her son, Aeko Brown, on Feb. 3. The little one was caught fast asleep with a baby bottle still in his mouth, after his doting mom, 26, fed him. Aeko, two months, dreamed away in his mother’s arms and couldn’t have looked more at peace. With his eyes shut tightly and his face appearing so serene, Ammika — who shares Aeko with Chris Brown, 30 — took the opportunity to capture the image to her Instagram story for all of over 750 thousand followers to see. “Milk drunk,” she captioned the candid snap. But this isn’t anything surprising for the new mother-of-one!

In the early hours of Jan. 26, Ammika shared the sweetest clip of Aeko napping. The 3-second clip showed the baby boy in a state of total bliss and serenity as he got in some much needed sleep while wrapped up in the softest, cuddliest blanket. Ammika, like any other doting mom, gushed about just how sweet he looked in the state of utter relaxation, captioning the footage, “I love you more than life itself.”

It’s safe to say that Ammika’s social media has essentially become dedicated to her infant son. Prior to showing the clip of her baby boy fast asleep, Ammika took to her Instagram again on Jan. 23 to capture one of the cutest parts of her son — literally! The sweet clip from Ammika’s Instagram story showed Aeko’s tiny right foot, as it was gently cradled by Ammika’s perfectly manicured digits. What’s more, Aeko’s foot was practically the same size as Ammika’s thumb, revealing just how tiny he really is!

Every new update on Ammika’s social media gives another tender glimpse into her life with her baby boy. Fans absolutely love seeing the proud mom gush about her son. Much like her former partner, Chris, fans can be sure to continue to see images like this well into the future — and they just cannot wait!