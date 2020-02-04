See Pic
Aeko Brown, 2 Mos., Gets ‘Milk Drunk’ & Falls Asleep In Adorable New Pic Posted By Ammika Harris

ammika harris
BACKGRID
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Sound asleep! Ammika Harris took to her Instagram story and captured her adorable baby boy, Aeko Brown, completely knocked out after having a healthy helping of milk!

Too cute for words! Ammika Harris snapped the most endearing image of her son, Aeko Brown, on Feb. 3. The little one was caught fast asleep with a baby bottle still in his mouth, after his doting mom, 26, fed him. Aeko, two months, dreamed away in his mother’s arms and couldn’t have looked more at peace. With his eyes shut tightly and his face appearing so serene, Ammika — who shares Aeko with Chris Brown, 30 — took the opportunity to capture the image to her Instagram story for all of over 750 thousand followers to see. “Milk drunk,” she captioned the candid snap. But this isn’t anything surprising for the new mother-of-one!

In the early hours of Jan. 26, Ammika shared the sweetest clip of Aeko napping. The 3-second clip showed the baby boy in a state of total bliss and serenity as he got in some much needed sleep while wrapped up in the softest, cuddliest blanket. Ammika, like any other doting mom, gushed about just how sweet he looked in the state of utter relaxation, captioning the footage, “I love you more than life itself.”

It’s safe to say that Ammika’s social media has essentially become dedicated to her infant son. Prior to showing the clip of her baby boy fast asleep, Ammika took to her Instagram again on Jan. 23 to capture one of the cutest parts of her son — literally! The sweet clip from Ammika’s Instagram story showed Aeko’s tiny right foot, as it was gently cradled by Ammika’s perfectly manicured digits. What’s more, Aeko’s foot was practically the same size as Ammika’s thumb, revealing just how tiny he really is!

Milk drunk 🍼 #AekoBrown #ChrisBrown

Every new update on Ammika’s social media gives another tender glimpse into her life with her baby boy. Fans absolutely love seeing the proud mom gush about her son. Much like her former partner, Chris, fans can be sure to continue to see images like this well into the future — and they just cannot wait!