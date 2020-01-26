See Pics & Video
Ammika Harris Shares Precious Video Of Her Son Aeko Sleeping – ‘I Love You More Than Life Itself’

Ammika Harris
Social media let out a collective ‘aww’ after Ammika Harris posted a super cute video of her son Aeko sleeping the day away!

What a way to start your day. Ammika Harris, 27, made sure to give her followers something cute to look at when they woke up to an Instagram video of her newborn baby Aeko sleeping in the late hours of Saturday, January 26. The 3-second clip showed her baby boy in a state of pure bliss as he got in some zzz’s while being wrapped up in a cuddly blanket. Ammika, like any other doting mother, gushed over how adorable he looked as the caption to the footage, writing, “I love you more than life itself.” One fan brought up how he looks equally like her and his father Chris Brown, 30, in the comments section, saying, “Aww so precious. 50% mom & 50% dad.” She totally agreed by responding with, “thank you baby” along with a kissing emoji.

Ammika also dished details on what life has been like since becoming a first-time mother. Another follower asked if Aeko ever gets an “attitude” with her as they claim that most baby boys do to which she said, “all the time.” Others were simply happy to witness another shot of Chris & Ammika’s child with many leaving one word comments like “perfect”, “Prince” and “Adorbs.”

Aeko’s cute moments continue to mount with each photo and video Ammika and the “Run It” singer post on their social media accounts. The stunning model gave fans a peek of Aeko’s tiny feet in a clip posted on Thursday, January 23. During the footage, Aeko clenches his toes around his mom’s manicured fingernail, proving just how quickly he’s growing up and developing motor skills.

There have still been some haters that Ammika and Chris have had to deal with ever since she gave birth to Aeko on November 20, 2019. She responded to a troll who said that the Grammy winner can do “much better” than her and thought that she looked “average” by shutting them down with a simple red heart emoji.