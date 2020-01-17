See Comment
Ammika Harris Responds To Fan Who Calls Her ‘Average’ & Says Chris Brown Can Do ‘Much Better’ 

Ammika Harris spotted a negative comment from a social media user who called her ‘average’ on Instagram, Jan. 16. And, let’s just say her response was simple and sweet.

Kill em’ with kindness! Ammika Harris kept it short and sweet when she replied to an internet troll who on Instagram on Thursday night. The model, 26, shared a series of sultry snaps of her in a plunging, white newspaper dress. While most of her fans gushed over the photos, there was one fan who tried to rain on the parade.

“CB can do much better 🙄Shes just average all the way around🤪,” the Instagram user wrote under Ammika’s post. The new mom caught wind of the negative words, and shut her down with a simple red heart emoji.

Ammika’s response came after she clapped back at a separate IG hater on January 11, who questioned her relationship with rumored boyfriend, Chris Brown. The model and the “Freaky Friday” singer recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Aeko just before Thanksgiving.

Ammika Harris Instagram Comment

“Wishful thinking but that is not the case,” the fan wrote under a solo shot of Ammika looking gorgeous in a dress by PrettyLittleThing. “He has love for her because she is baby boy Aeko’s mother but he is not in love with her, big difference.”

The internet troll went even further and questioned their bond as a family, adding, “They are not a happy family as they co-parent and do what is best to have a healthy relationship or Aeko’s best interest.”

That time, Ammika used her words instead of just an emoji to reply. “Glad you know our business better than we do,” she hit back.

Ammika, who just recently began clapping back to fans, sparked marriage rumors with Chris just one day prior. Fans noticed that both Chris and Ammika have been wearing diamond rings on their left hands in recent photos.