Ammika Harris Shows Off Son Aeko Brown’s Adorable Tiny Feet In New Video

Ammika Harris has shared the sweetest new video of baby Aeko Brown, which showed off her son with Chris Brown’s tiny little feet. Our hearts can’t take it!

AW! Chris Brown‘s, 30, two-month-old son Aeko Brown has the smallest feet EVER. His mom, Ammika Harris, 26, took to her Instagram stories on the evening on Jan. 23 to share the most adorable video of the little one. The cute clip shows Ammika grasping baby Aeko’s right foot with her perfectly manicured thumb — which is the same size as his feet! In the video, Aeko clenches his toes around his mom’s manicured fingernail, proving just how quickly he’s growing up and developing motor skills. Since Aeko was born on Nov. 20, the “No Guidance” singer and Ammika can’t get enough of their son, sharing dozens of sweet, intimate moments with their legions of fans and followers.

The newborn is already a social media sensation! On Jan. 20, Chris melted the hearts of his followers when he shared a video of the tiny tot’s face with a fun filter over the screen. As music played in the background, someone — possibly Ammika — caressed Aeko’s soft cheeks with their finger. Soon, it was clear that Aeko was quite nearly ready to fall asleep, as he let out a huge yawn that lasted a solid five or more seconds! Chris simply captioned the video with a sleepy emoji, letting the cute clip speak for itself.

While this is Ammika’s first child, the “Forever” singer already has five years of parenting under his belt. Daughter Royalty Brown, 5, has started taking after her dad with an incredible Instagram game, boasting more than 600,000 followers. Did we mention she’s only five!? The youngster also proved she’s the best big sister to little Aeko, helping her dad change the newborn’s diaper. Chris took to Instagram on Dec. 24 to share the pic, which shows Aeko laying patiently on the changing table, while Royalty is super focused on what she’s doing. What a little pro!

Although the status of Chris and Ammika’s relationship is unclear, the pair are co-parenting like pros! The duo don’t just share social media posts of their boy; they praise each other, as well. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Aeko has brought them closer together. “Chris is head over heels in love with his son and so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world,” the source told us in Dec. 2019. We can’t wait to see more pics of adorable little Aeko as he continues growing!