Pete Davidson Confesses He’s ‘Done’ With ‘SNL’ & Could Leave At Anytime: It’s A ‘Cutthroat Show’

Pete Davidson might be ready to take his final bow on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage, confessing in a new interview with Charlamagne that he ‘really wanted last year to be my last year.’

Pete Davidson might be ready to move on to bigger and better things. The comedian, 26, got incredibly candid with Charlamagne in a brand new, hour-long interview, where the pair discussed everything from Pete’s love life to his time on Saturday Night Live. And it’s Pete’s time on the Emmy-winning comedy sketch show that may have run its course. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I get it,” Pete shared. During his time on the show, Pete said he felt like, “I’m cold open political punchlines; I’m weekend update jokes.” Beyond those two aspects of his role on the show, Pete hasn’t exactly felt like the environment has grown.

The comedian admitted that it’s hard to tell “whose side are you on. I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team I’m on, really.” Furthermore, Pete’s been considering making the move from SNL for quite some time. “I really wanted last year to be my last year,” he admitted, adding “but I’m still around and trying to knock it away.” What has remained a consistent positive throughout his time on the NBC sketch show is his relationship with its creator, Lorne Michaels.

Pete described Lorne as “the s**t, and the best, and has treated me with nothing but love and is a father figure to me.” Although their bond has remained strong, Pete did share “as far as everyone else, it’s a cutthroat show.” He also described how “everyone [on the show] wants to be the next thing. It’s not loving and caring. You’re not going to get coddled over there. They’re not going to give a f**k at the end of the day.”

In 2014, Pete joined SNL as a cast member for it’s landmark 40th season. Throughout his time on the series, he has openly discussed his struggles with mental health and even his high-profile relationship with former fiancée Ariana Grande. Over the last six years, Pete has gone on to star and have supporting roles in a number of films, including Set It Up, Trainwreck, and Big Time Adolescence. As for when the time feels right for him to leave, Pete shared with Charlamagne, “everybody has always been like, ‘you’ll know when you know and it’ll be alright.'”