Ariana Grande: How Pete Davidson Feels About Her Throwing Him Shade At The Grammys

Ariana Grande ended her Grammys performance by seemingly throwing a bit of shade at her ex-fiance Pete Davidson and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how he feels about the unexpected moment.

Pete Davidson, 26, may not have been at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 but he’s well aware of the shade his ex Ariana Grande, 26, threw toward him during her epic performance and it turns out he’s not letting it bother him too much. At the end of her performance, the singer, who was engaged to Pete in 2018, sang lyrics to the end of her song “Thank U, Next” while putting a prop engagement ring into a box and closing it, which many believe signified her end with Pete.

“Pete has moved on from Ariana, he’s well past being hurt by something like that,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wasn’t watching the show [he was at a basketball game] but he heard all about it and he took it in stride. He’s not holding a grudge and wishes her well. Pete has nothing but good things to say about Ariana.”

Pete and Ariana first started dating in the spring of 2018 and announced their engagement that May after only a month into their relationship. After a lot of PDA on social media and on date nights, the two lovebirds split five months later in Oct. The whirlwind romance started shortly after Ariana and rapper Mac Miller broke up and ended a few weeks after his unexpected passing from an accidental overdose at the age of 26.

Despite the tough time, Pete has since romantically moved on with some other gorgeous starlets, including actresses Margaret Qualley, 25, and Kate Beckinsale, 46, and Cindy Crawford‘s model daughter Kaia Gerber, 18. After embracing her single life, it was reported that Ariana was dating Social House lead singer, Mikey Foster, who she collaborated with on the song “Boyfriend”, in Aug.