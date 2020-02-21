In an interview on ‘Good Morning America,’ Ben Affleck set the record straight on rumors he has been using dating apps since his 2018 divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck did not mince words during his interview with journalist Diane Sawyer on the Feb. 21 episode of Good Morning America. In her interview with the actor, 47, Diane blatantly asked if Ben had been using any dating apps since his 2018 divorce from his wife of over 10 years, Jennifer Garner, 47. Diane specifically called out the dating site Raya, which Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger claimed to have recently seen him on “a million f**king times.” Without hesitation, Ben confirmed, “I am not on any websites. I am on no dating [apps].” Furthermore, Ben doubled down on his comments by listing a number of dating apps he is not on.

“I am not on Tinder [or] Grinder,” he said, before riffing off of the names and making light of the situation. “I am not on any of them,” he reiterated to Diane. “I don’t have any judgment about people who are. I know people who are on them who have a fun time and that’s just not me.” Although dating apps isn’t the avenue Ben wants to travel to build a lasting relationship he did share that he is still very interested in building a new, romantic connection with someone. “I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.”

For over 10 years, Ben was in a dedicated partnership with his former wife, Jen, with whom he shares children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7. But after issues concerning his struggles with substance abuse began to take a toll on his marriage, the pair separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. In his Feb. 18 profile with the New York Times, Ben confessed that his divorce is “the biggest regret” of his life. With the help of his colleagues, however, the actor is trying to rebuild his life into a healthier new chapter.

.@BenAffleck opens up to @DianeSawyer on his supportive friends in Hollywood, his sobriety and his new movie "The Way Back." https://t.co/cjkwru67WQ pic.twitter.com/GJoe05cJrN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 21, 2020

As for Jen, she’s simply “impressed that Ben is trying hard to be a better man,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It really shows to their kids the person he truly is, and that is someone who has made mistakes but is learning from them and not letting things slip into something even more hurtful for himself and his family. His honest approach really made her feel good. Jen cares very much for Ben and only hopes for the best for him.”