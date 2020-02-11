Ben Affleck Is Actively Using A Dating App, Claims Patti Stanger: ‘I’ve Seen Him A Million Times’

Despite being a famous movie star, Ben Affleck apparently needs help finding dates through an app. Former ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ star Patti Stanger claims she’s seen him very active on Raya.

Ben Affleck is still looking for love through his phone. He basically admitted in Oct. 2019 to using the dating app Raya after several outlets reported he was a member. Former Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger says he’s REALLY active on it. “He’s on Raya. I’ve seen him a million f**king times on Raya,” the 58-year-old told Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast on Feb. 11. Raya launched in 2015 as a private, membership based dating app, but also includes entertainment industry networking opportunities.

She also gave the 47-year-old actor some advice about the women he’s pursuing. “He has to realize that he’s going for these 20-somethings that he gets bored with,” Patti said. “He needs to find someone in the middle, who has the nurturing mother [side], but also knows ‘I’m not going to put up with your sh*t’.…He hasn’t found a boundaries girl whose got spine. I would say someone 38-40.”

He came close with former girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 39. The Saturday Night Live talent booker was Ben’s first serious relationship after his 2015 separation from wife Jennifer Garner, 47. They went public as a couple in July 2017, but called it quits in August 2018. That month Ben was photographed with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 24, and his sobriety took a bad tumble. On Aug. 22, 2018, Jennifer went to his house, staged an intervention, and personally drove a bleary eyed Ben to a Malibu rehab facility. While Ben can be a mess, he’s still the father to their kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7. So Jen will always look out for his best interests.

“There’s a reason he married Jennifer Garner…she’s a mother to him. She’s the catch of all catches,” Patti explained on the podcast. Jennifer proved as much by making sure he got sober on more than one occasion after their split. She also helped him through another rehab stint in March 2017, even though they were still separated (the pair divorced in 2018). He thanked her in a Facebook post, writing, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”