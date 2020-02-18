Hailie Scott Mathers showed her Instagram followers what she’s like ‘before coffee vs after coffee’ in two new photos she shared to the social media platform.

A hot cup of coffee on a winter’s day sounds perfect to us! And that was just what Hailie Scott Mathers was enjoying in her latest two snaps she posted on Instagram on Feb. 18. In the images, the brunette beauty, 24, sported a camouflage jacket with her hair done in soft curls cascading past her shoulders. The first photo featured Hailie gazing at the camera with a relatively expressionless, but soft, face. The second picture, however, showed Hailie giggling to herself while holding on to her cup of coffee. “before coffee vs after coffee,” Hailie captioned the two pics, along with a laughing and crying emoji. But Hailie has made it a habit of sharing some truly lovely photos of herself for her nearly two million followers!

On Feb. 12, Hailie sported a cute black mini dress that fit her perfectly! The social media sensation sported the frock in two snaps, which saw her posing on a set of stairs. While the long sleeves of her dress covered her arms, Hailie showed off her long legs in the fashionable piece. Although she matched the look with a pair of cool sunglasses and a cross-body bag, Hailie finished off the look with a pair of sneakers.

But much like the look she sported today, Hailie has been showing off her winter fashion sense all over social media. On Feb. 7, the 24-year-old posed for photographer Erika Christine, where she casually strolled down the Detroit — her father, Eminem‘s, hometown — pavement. Hailie wore a pair of thigh high snakeskin boots, which she partnered with a cream colored sweater dress with turtleneck neckline, and a blush pink coat with a small white purse. She topped off the look with a pair of small gold hoop earrings. In the second pic, Hailie could be seen giggling to herself as the Detroit wind swept her hair past her face!

Regardless of the season or occasion, Hailie is always dressed to impress! Fans have loved to see how her style has evolved throughout the season, and we cannot wait to see what she shares next!