Hailie Scott Mathers is taking her day ‘one step at a time’ in a brand set of photos she shared to her Instagram account, where she sported a fashionable black mini dress!

Hailie Scott Mathers rocked a classic look in her brand new Feb. 12 Instagram post. In the two new photos the 24-year-old posted, Hailie sported a black mini dress with long sleeves. While her sleeves covered Hailie’s arms, her long legs were on full display! The fashionista, and rapper Eminem‘s, 47, daughter, accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a black bag. She finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers and captioned the post with, “one step at a time,” quipping about her pose on a set of stairs! Of course, Hailie’s fun captions and impeccable style have become a staple of her Instagram account!

On Feb. 7, the brunette beauty took to her favorite social media platform and shared a pair of new snaps with her nearly two million followers on Instagram. In the first photo, captured by Erika Christine Photography, Hailie walked down the a sidewalk in Detroit — her father’s hometown — wearing a pair of thigh high snakeskin boots, a cream colored sweater dress with turtleneck neckline, and a blush pink coat with a small white purse as her main accessory. Hailie’s hair featured subtle ringlets and cascaded down her shoulders effortlessly. In the second snap of the carousel post, Hailie couldn’t help but giggle to herself as the wind whipped by, revealing her small gold hoop earrings. “walkin’ into the weekend like… ⁣” she captioned the snaps.

Although she was walking into the weekend, Hailie looked as though she could have been strutting her stuff on a runway! And that look wasn’t the only one on Hailie’s Instagram account that left us stunned. She kicked off the new decade with a fun and flirty post on Jan. 15, rocking a monochromatic black look with a leather jacket and ripped jeans. A pop of white was featured with Hailie’s footwear choice, as she sported a pair of white pointed toe boots! The stunner looked over her shoulder and shared in her caption that “2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!!”

Hailie’s effortless style is so fun to watch evolve on social media. The stunner has been sharing new photos for so long and we love to see each new snap she posts! We cannot wait to see what she sports in her next fashion forward photo!