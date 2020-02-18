Ayesha Curry Sunbathes In A Bikini & Snuggles Up To Steph Curry In Sweet New Vacation Pics

Ayesha Curry posted another gorgeous bikini pic taken on vacation with her husband, and it just might be better than the last.

Ayesha Curry is still living it up on vacation! The Seasoned Life author, 30, embarked on a beachside vacation with husband Steph Curry, 31, and brought a suitcase full of bikinis along with her. Her third look of the trip, which she showed off on Instagram on President’s Day, was a knit two-piece with shelf top and high-cut bottoms. The bikini gave off some vintage Limited Too vibes (if you know, you know) with it’s sky blue color and white tie-dye print. Ayesha’s February 17 photos, which she captioned “🌊🌞💙🍾 all the things,” were downright adorable. Steph snuggles her close as they lounge at their hotel, making goofy faces and grinning. You can see all of the pics below!

The couple’s famous friends and fans were all about Steph and Ayesha’s cute pics. Like Olivia Munn, who commented, “BABE 💙.” And Gabrielle Union, who said “💛 yall 💛 🤗🤗.” So cute! Against all Grain author Danielle Walker left the sweetest note to the couple in Ayesha’s comments. “😍😍 You guys are too cute,” Danielle wrote. “Save us a glass. Just waiting for someone to come take my kids.” The rest of the comments were just heart eyes emojis, and lots and lots of flames. These aren’t even the hottest pics Ayesha posted from vacation, either.

Just one day earlier, she dropped a super sexy photo showing Steph lifting her up, with her legs wrapped around his waist. She was also licking his forehead in the pic! Ayesha rocked a shiny green bikini for the PDA session, that showed off her tiny waist and flat stomach.

For Valentine’s Day, Steph posted his own vacation pic, dedicated to his gorgeous wife. The pic showed Ayesha wearing another sexy bikini, this time a high-waisted number in bright orange, and was captioned, “Happy Vday babayyy! You are all the adjectives and more. Love you! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing!” 😍”.