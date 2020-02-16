Luke Bryan Reveals Secret To 14-Year Marriage To Wife Caroline & How They Handle His Busy Schedule

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer share 2 beautiful kids, and he revealed his go-to secret to a successful marriage in this new interview!

Between two kids, a music career and American Idol, Luke Bryan, 43, is one busy guy — but sticks to this one piece of marriage advice from his grandpa! “I have one quote, my grandfather gave it to me…keeping the marriage fun,” Luke spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his 14-year marriage to wife Caroline Boyer, 40. “My wife and I try to do that. Life gets busy and we get in a funk and we realize we haven’t talked to each other in a while, so we’ve gotten really better at trying, no matter how mad you may make each other, try to communicate,” he added.

“When you are married to me, I’m so busy. She’s home now [with our kids],” he continued, referencing the couple’s adorable sons Thomas, 11, and Tatum, 9. “Her thing is, good Lord our children. Just the responsibilities of our children and obviously our family is certainly extended with our nieces and our nephew. I mean, just the logistics of her having to talk to five children today, it’s amazing. It’s something to behold!” he praised.

Since Luke’s musical debut back in 2007, Caroline has been a constant source of strength and support for the country superstar — and supported him as he got his career started. “She builds me up. When we first got married, she was the breadwinner for many, many years. She was supporting me and now we’re in a whole other phase,” he revealed of their early relationship, adding that she also helps keep him in check. “She calls me out when I need to be called out. But when I have amazing things happen, she’s amazing support because we’ve earned it together…She calls me out on [being a workaholic]. I’m not really good at the word ‘no.'” Luke — who has 23 number one hits — also adds that it’s “a big sacrifice being a wife or a spouse of somebody in entertainment.”

Luke has formed close bonds with his fellow judges Lionel Richie, 70, and Katy Perry, 35, off-screen — and has even shared some marriage advice with Katy! “Her and Orlando [Bloom], they have a fun relationship and I think that’s very critical,” he told us, referencing her fiance. “Katy’s obviously been married once and she’s probably got more advice!”