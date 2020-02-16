Chance The Rapper Pump Ups The Crowd & Pays Tribute To Kobe With NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

The entertainment didn’t stop during halftime of the NBA All-Star Game — because Chance The Rapper and more hit center court for an epic Halftime Show performance.

Chance The Rapper was joined by his pals Lil Wayne, Quavo and DJ Khaled for an epic performance during the NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show on Feb. 16. The event took place in Chicago, and as the teams took a rest during the game, the rappers hit the court to keep the crowd entertained. Chance kicked things off with “No Problems,” and the energy was high. Lil Wayne eventually came onstage to sing his verse, too. Chance then transitioned into “Hot Shower,” and then, Khaled and Quavo came onstage so they could all sing “I’m The One.” At one point, Chance slowed things down with “I Was A Rock,” and had images of the late Kobe Bryant flashing across the screen.

The captains of this year’s NBA All-Star Game were LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who chose their teams ahead of the big game. Kobe was heavily honored at the game, as he was killed in a helicopter crash just three weeks before the event. Giannis’ team all wore jerseys with the number 24, which was Kobe’s number when he played on the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, LeBron’s team all wore jerseys with the number 2, which was Kobe’s daughter, Gianna’s, basketball number. She also died in the crash.

The teams also paid victims to the seven other victims of the helicopter crash by wearing a patch with nine stars on their jerseys. Jennifer Hudson kicked off the event with a touching tribute performance, as well. Other performers at the game were Chaka Khan and Tenille Arts, who sang the U.S. National Anthem and Canadian National Anthem, respectively.

.@chancetherapper pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during his #NBAAllStar halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/L0HX2hsWi8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Despite the heaviness of Kobe’s death hanging over the arena during the All-Star Game, it was still a night full of basketball, entertainment and fun. The crash victims will be honored once again during a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.