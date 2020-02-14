Justin Bieber pulled out all the stops for Hailey Baldwin on Valentine’s Day, including a romantic spa date for two!

Justin Bieber, 25, is showing his love for wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, on the most romantic day of the year! The couple were seen exiting a spa in Beverly Hills on Friday, Feb. 14 as Hailey hung onto the most gorgeous bouquet of red-and-white roses wrapped in rustic brown paper from Justin. Hailey was casual for the day out, rocking a cream crew neck sweatshirt, black biker shorts and a black leather bowling bag. She finished her look with casual sneakers by Vans and a festive pair of pink socks, with her stunning wedding ring on full display! Justin echoed Hailey’s laid back vibe in a baby blue pair of Drew House sweats — his own streetwear line — a gray hoodie and comfy white crocs. He appeared to be holding to two gray bags with a gold letter “T” on them — perhaps some goodies for later?

Hailey got into the Valentine’s spirit on her Instagram story as she showed off her adorable festive manicure on Feb. 13! “My Valentine’s Day nails,” she wrote tagging North Hollywood’s Modern Pamper Salon. The BareMinerals model opted for a pretty nude color, accented with mini red hearts on each nail! In a second pic — showing off her oval shaped engagement ring — she added a “Be Mine” sticker. How sweet!

The day happens to be a big one for Justin, who dropped his highly anticipated fifth album Changes at midnight. The R&B themed album is full of songs devoted to Hailey — including the spicy “Yummy” and the heartwarming “Intentions” — and features appearances by Kehlani and Quavo. “Picture-perfect, you don’t need no filter/Gorgeous, make ’em drop dead, you a killer,” Justin sings about Hailey on “Intentions,” also shouting out her parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin for doing a “great job” raising her. “#CHANGES TOUR ON SALE NOW 😁. Happy Valentine’s Day,” Justin also posted on Instagram Feb. 14, plugging his upcoming world tour.

Hailey also gushed over her man’s new music, posting his album cover on her own profile. “Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby. #CHANGES,” she captioned the photo.