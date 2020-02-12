‘Summer House’ Preview: Danielle Admits She’s ‘Uncomfortable’ With Lindsay Dating Carl

Danielle and Lindsay have an honest conversation about Carl in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Summer House’ preview. Danielle also admits she’s not ‘jealous’ but the situation makes her ‘uncomfortable.’

Things get taken to an awkward level when Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard talk about the Carl Radke situation in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 12 episode of Summer House. Danielle admits that the fact that Lindsay wants to date her ex Carl is “f**king the vibe up.” Danielle adds that this is “probably a bad idea.” However, she knows that Lindsay is just going to have to figure it out for herself.

“I want to be really supportive of who she wants to date but I used to date Carl,” Danielle says in her confessional. “I’m not jealous but I’m all kinds of uncomfortable.” That’s understandable. Lindsay explains that Carl has “changed a lot” and “grown” as a person. Just when you think things can’t get any more awkward, Carl walks upstairs.

Danielle is worried that she’s just going to be “left on the side” this season. Carl stresses that’s not going to be the case but he still needs to figure out what’s going on with Lindsay. They haven’t really established what kind of relationship they want just yet. “Me and Lindsay have not talked about anything since last week and we didn’t really talk about anything,” he says. “So here we are in this no man’s land. Are we going to be romantic? Are we going to be best friends? Does she like me back? This is incredibly stressful.”

The show also stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, and Hannah Berner. Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud are new roommates this season. Jordan Verroi will return as a friend. Summer House season 4 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.