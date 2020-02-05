‘Summer House’: Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Admit They Were Bound To Hook Up: ‘We Were Curious’

For those who were surprised about Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s sultry hookups in the ‘Summer House’ S4 trailer — just know that they weren’t! The pair told us how their friendship progressed, and housemates Amanda and Kyle, hilariously weighed in!

Summer House is hotter than ever in season 4 — premiering tonight, February 5 on Bravo! In the trailer, surprised fans saw OG’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke‘s many hookups throughout this past summer. And, while their engaged housemates Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke were shocked to learn about their fling, Lindsay and Carl admitted that it happened naturally. The four returning cast members dished on that and more during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife on February 3!

“It’s almost if you go back and re-watch season three, you’re like, ‘Okay. Wait, this has been kind of leading up to it,'” Lindsay told us, explaining, “Carl and I got really close a couple of summers ago, and then we hung out a lot — fall, winter, spring, during the off season and when we’re not shooting — and obviously got a lot closer, it seemed to be pretty natural for something to go down between us,” she said, noting that they’re “best friends” before anything.

Carl agreed, adding, “I think that the curiosity of being best friends, hanging out all the time and having good friend chemistry” is what sealed the deal. “I am attracted to Lindsay, I think she’s a good-looking girl,” he admitted, noting that “there was exterior pressure” to hook up. “It was like, ‘Oh, why don’t you guys date?'” Lindsay chimed in, “There was a lot of pressure.”

“We would post a photo together and then every comment was, ‘Just date already, just date already,'” Carl said. “So that happens, and one thing leads to another, and you’re like, ‘Why not give it a try?'”

Lindsay and Carl went on to explain that it didn’t hurt that they had both gone through breakups of their own around the same time, which led to them leaning on one another.

“Then she was single, I was single, and we started hanging out a lot. We kind of helped each other out through our break ups,” Carl said, to which Lindsay replied, “I was going to say we bonded through that.”

“After my last boyfriend — the night I broke up with him, I called Carl and I was like, ‘I need to see you, where are you? I’m coming over,'” Lindsay recalled. “I think we both found out the other was single at the same time… And so, it’s like, ‘Well, curiosity kills the cat.'”

Meanwhile, their housemates — specifically Amanda and Kyle — admitted that they were onto Lindsay and Carl’s growing chemistry.

“We started questioning it, too. I was constantly asking Kyle, ‘What’s going on with Lindsay and Carl? Are they dating?,'” Amanda recalled. Meanwhile, she said even housemates Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner were wondering if something was going on between the two.

“Paige and Hannah are texting me, they’re like, ‘Amanda, what’s the scoop with Carl and Lindsay?’ Everyone just felt it. It was only natural that something happened,” Amanda said, pointing out that “there was solo time together, and pictures with each other.”

Kyle agreed and admitted, “While the third season was airing last spring, there was this buildup that was happening. They’ve always been really, really good friends, but there was mysterious pondering.”

Season 4 of Summer House premieres Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for more exclusive interviews with the cast!