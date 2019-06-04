‘Summer House’s Amanda & Kyle Reveal They Put Off Wedding Planning To ‘Work On Their Relationship’

On the season finale of ‘Summer House,’ fans saw Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula get engaged in a stunning proposal. The couple gives HL an update on their wedding planning!

Last night’s season finale of Summer House gave fans a proposal and a funeral… and it was definitely the proposal that made us cry! After weeks of Kyle Cooke racking his brain over whether it was “the right time” and an awkward conversation with the father of his future bride, the Lover Boy entrepreneur got down on one knee on a sunset boat ride and proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Amanda Batula. Now, 9 months after their Labor Day Weekend engagement, the couple is giving HollywoodLife.com an EXCLUSIVE update on their wedding plans! “We wanted to work on our relationship after the proposal which put a little bit of a setback on diving right into wedding planning,” Amanda explained. “So, we didn’t do that right away. We started to look at venues in January and we thought we found one, but it fell through recently. So, we’re kind of back at square one.”

This season on Summer House we saw Amanda and Kyle’s relationship on the rocks after numerous cheating rumors plagued Kyle. On the episode before the big proposal, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Shroeder voiced her concern over Kyle’s big plan, asking if he was just doing it to make things better in their relationship. “I think that there was a side of me that felt like I was rushing things, but there was also a side of me that I wanted to see this through,” Kyle said. “I felt like Stassi kind of had the whole picture, she might not have said that. I think she was trying to wake me up, in the moment.” Amanda added, “There isn’t a world where Kyle would have gotten down on one knee and I would have said, ‘No.’ Just because you say yes to a proposal doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to get married the next day. There was a ton that needed to be worked on in between, but that doesn’t mean that I didn’t want to still marry him.”

When it came to the moment Kyle got down on one knee, Amanda admitted her shock was REAL. “I had zero idea. No clue. Like nothing at all,” she gushed. “I knew he was emotional, I knew that there were things eating away at him, I knew he was overwhelmed and stressed-out, but I never in a million years would have guessed that it would have been partly because he was planning on proposing. Never.”

Just one look at Amanda’s face in the finale episode makes it clear! Fans were quick to react to her “ugly cry” a la Kim Kardashian, which made them love her even more. “I thought we were going to a restaurant. I was so mad that there was no food. I didn’t get to eat. I had a bathing suit top on underneath my dress. I almost wore the worst, most tackiest outfit because I was told we were going somewhere nautical!” she exclaimed. “I completely blacked-out. I also was 100% convinced that when Kyle got down on one knee and pulled out that box, it was going to be a bracelet. I did not think he was proposing.”

“It was perfect and as much as maybe the timing wasn’t 100%, or wasn’t the best it could have been, I wouldn’t have imagined it happening it any other way. I mean, it was absolutely … it was perfect,” Amanda said. We’re so happy for the happy couple!