‘Summer House’ Stars Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

Kyle Cooke popped the question to Amanda Batula & she said yes! Find out all about these ‘Summer House’ stars recent engagement here!

Another day, another incredible celebrity proposal! Summer House‘s stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are officially getting hitched. Taking to Instagram, Kyle not only shared the news, he also showed off the gorgeous ring he used to propose to Amanda with. He captioned the photo, writing, “Future Mr. & Mrs Sendit, reporting for duty 🤴🏼💍👸🏼 #weddingsshouldbefun #nomorecoldfeetcooke #mrandmrssendit #amandatakesthecookie #amandascookin #kissthecooke.”

Since their engagement, Amanda gushed about how excited she is about spending the rest of her life with Kyle. “It’s surreal,” Batula told People. “Aside from how funny and sexy he is, Kyle’s my best friend. He’s the person I go to for everything. And he forces me to be a better person in different ways by pushing me outside of my comfort zone. Life with him is exciting. And to think he wants to spend the rest our his life with me and I feel the same way, it’s just a real happy feeling.” Check out the huge engagement ring below.

Meanwhile, Kyle is just as pumped for their engagement. “Amanda’s the most authentic, genuine person I’ve ever met,” Cooke added. “I really look up to her. She’s incredibly selfless, thoughtful, generous and accommodating. She puts family and friends as the top priority, and bends over backwards for the people that are important to her. That’s what you look for in someone you want to spend the rest of your life with. She’s a hell of a partner.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news on this couple. In the meantime, check out all of the pics Bravo’s hit show in our gallery above.