‘Summer House’: Kyle Reveals He May ‘Call Off’ Proposing To Amanda After Stassi Questions His Motives

Kyle Cooke’s plans to propose to his longtime girlfriend Amanda Batula may be derailed in the ‘Summer House’ season finale.

If you’re an avid watcher of Summer House, you’ll know that while unfortunate cheating rumors keep popping up for the couple, Kyle Cooke is planning an incredible proposal to Amanda Batula. The pair started the season talking about moving in together, and while they’ve worked on making that happen, Kyle has gone under the radar to surprise his girlfriend with the ultimate engagement. However, with all of the cheating, the rumors and the fighting, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Shroeder essentially told Kyle that right now may not be the best time to pop the question in the latest episode of Summer House. “I think she was trying to wake me up in the moment, but it was the straw that broke the camels back. It was the last thing I wanted to hear, because I really just wanted a friend’s support,” Kyle revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com ahead of the finale. “I think there’s a side of me that felt like maybe I’m rushing things, but there was also a side of me that I wanted to see this through.”

Kyle, drunk and distressed, broke into tears on the show and walked away from the conversation. “I think Stassi was just picking up on how emotional I was and clearly knew something was wrong. I was an emotional mess and I was trying to show people a good time, and I was too drunk,” Kyle admitted looking back. “Amanda was annoyed, and didn’t understand what the hell was wrong with me. I think Stassi was just reacting to that.” Well, her words definitely struck a chord, especially as Kyle planned to ask Amanda’s parents for permission to propose in the following days — which we will see play out in the series finale on June 3.

“There was a side of me I took into consideration her feedback, because like, wow…” Kyle said. “Also, you’ve got to listen to the parents. If they’re not in support of it, you have to call off the plan.” Ahead of asking Amanda’s parents, specifically her dad Frank, who does not watch the show, Kyle admitted he was nervous they wouldn’t even show up. “I was just scared shitless. Instead of being filled with excitement, which I still had, I was overwhelmed by the stress and anxiety of just having to confront her dad,” he said. You can see how it all plays out in the season finale of Summer House on Monday, June 3 at 10 PM ET!