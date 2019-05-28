‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Hospitalized For Sickness During ‘Summer House’ Crossover

Tom Schwartz’s summer was almost derailed when he caught a painful stomach bug that sent him to the hospital on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘Summer House’ crossover.

Not one, but two vacations were ruined for Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz when he caught a nasty bug that landed him in the hospital. Poor Tom was inconsolable during the show’s Summer House crossover episode, which happened two weeks after he vacationed in Mexico with his co-stars. He was trying his hardest to enjoy partying in the Hamptons with wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz, castmate Stassi Schroeder, and her boyfriend Beau Clark, but soon confessed that he was in excruciating pain, and had been the entire time they’d been back from Mexico. Yep, Tom caught the dreaded Montezuma’s Revenge.

“I haven’t stopped s***ting,” he told his housemates. “Dude! Two weeks later? That’s not right,” said Summer House star Kyle Cooke, 36. Kyle added in a voiceover as Tom was shown knocking back shots, “This is what I love about Tom. He’s not going to let a classic case of Montezuma’s Revenge ruin his weekend.” Unfortunately, the pain got worse and Tom told everyone that he needed to get to a hospital asap. Katie kind of made things worse when she suggested that doctors would give him stitches “in his butthole” to solve the issue as Tom writhed in pain, afraid that he had caught an infection… down there.

Ultimately, doctors told Tom that he was suffering from an anal fissure, which is about as painful as it sounds. His friends weren’t too concerned, though. They raised a toast back at the house “to Tom’s butt!” Tom was treated and he and Katie went back to the house to continue their summer fun. Tom told the camera, “You know, one minute you’re on the dock, eating a lobster roll, drinking a beer, life’s good… and the next minute, you’re with your bud at the ER, got a finger in your butt, getting a CAT scan.” Definitely not an ideal summer.