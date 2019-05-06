‘Summer House’: Kyle Tries To Get Ahead Of Another Cheating Rumor In Emotional Convo With Amanda

Oh no, not again! After being confronted by Lindsay, Kyle Cooke must come clean to his GF Amanda Batula about a cheating rumor in this sneak peek of ‘Summer House!’

Just when Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula were finding that picture perfect, balanced relationship, Lindsay Hubbard dropped the bomb that she knew about yet another cheating rumor involving Kyle from back in April. In the preview for tonight’s Summer House episode, Lindsay and Kyle have a private conversation, where he tells Linds that he “feels like a scumbag” and doesn’t want to “be the guy that cheats on his wife.” “Well, what are you going to do about Amanda?” Lindsay replies with literal dagger eyes. “I need to talk to her,” he responds. “One of the hardest parts of my cheating on her, is that it took me so long to tell her the truth. I’m going to get ahead of and I’m going to tell her.”

In the meantime, Amanda is in the pool, longing for her boyfriend to come hang out with her. When he does, it’s apparent something is definitely wrong and everyone in the pool feels the tension. Amanda asks Kyle what he convo with Lindsay was about and replies, “The past,” and she continues to press him. “Um, there’s a rumor going around that I hooked up with some chick, in like, April,” Kyle tells Amanda in the teaser. Recall, the Lover Boy founder admitted that he cheated on his now-fiancé in March 11th’s episode, after Lindsay revealed yet another rumor in the premiere episode.

“A year ago, I was on a guys’ trip, I blacked out, and I woke up with a girl in my bed,” Kyle recalled during the episode. “I’ve never felt worse in my entire life.” Amanda had found out about this cheating instance a few months prior to summer and said she “was absolutely disgusted with him.” “We were f–ked. Like, once someone loses my trust, it’s so hard for me to ever fully trust them again,” she said in a confessional. Amanda also told Kyle that he had “no more chances” after finding out he was unfaithful. So, what is going to happen since he may have done it again? Tune in to tonight’s emotional Summer House episode on Bravo at 10 PM ET!