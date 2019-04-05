‘Summer House’: Carl & Paige Go On Their First Real Date & Carl Admits He’s Had ‘Tough Times’ Dating

In this season of ‘Summer House,’ Carl Radke has been chasing Paige Desorbo through the Hamptons. In an EXCLUSIVE clip of Monday’s episode, they go on their first date in the City!

It’s finally happening! In Monday’s episode of Summer House, Carl Radke and Paige Desorbo will take their relationship from the pantry to the Deli(catessen). In an EXCLUSIVE clip from the upcoming episode, Carl and Paige go to an NYC restaurant for a brunch date, but before Paige arrives, Carl takes it upon himself to order for the both of them. “I get a chance to hang out with her outside the crazy ass house and get to know her — and hopefully it leads to something else with the P word,” Carl says in his confessional, after ordering pancakes, french fries, and avocado toast.

Paige arrives shortly after in an adorable light blue set, a la Jackie O, and appear to be into the fact that Carl ordered for the both of them. They cheers mimosas to their “first date,” although they’ve already had a hot, ongoing summer fling in the house for a few weeks prior. “The end goal of dating is to get married, so how else am I going to find a husband if I don’t go out on dates and see what I like and what I don’t like,” Paige admits to the cameras. “Carl is just someone I’m trying on basically!” Carl, however, seems to be more into Paige than he has with other girls he’s dated as he starts to open up to her about his failed dating history… in the most Carl way ever. “I’ve had tough times with dating, it’s partly due to my fault. The girls are typically in love with me… and I’m not,” he says, while Paige giggles and nods along. “Carl, I totally get where you’re coming from!” she sarcastically adds.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com ahead of the season, Paige opened up about her on-again, off-again romance with Carl throughout the summer. “I think in any summer house, if you’re living with someone and you’re all drinking every Friday and Saturday, obviously you’re going pick someone out to flirt with. That was Carl and I, and we flirted heavily all the time!” she said. ” then when it came back to coming to New York, Monday through Friday, I thought that it was gonna continue. It just kind of didn’t. It was just a weekend thing. That started to kind of just turn me off a little.” Carl, talking with HollywoodLife, too, added that Paige gave him mixed signals about what she wanted. “I’m not used to girls that don’t really respond to my chase after them,” he said. “I think, certainly, I’ve never really thrown myself at a girl — not as aggressively as I was.”

At the end of the clip, Paige says, “As much as you don’t want to play a game, there’s like a dating game, and guys like a chase.” “Is that what you’re doing to me?” Carl laughs. Guess we’ll have to find out — be sure to watch Summer House on Monday at 10 PM ET on BRAVO to see what happens!