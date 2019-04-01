‘Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Teases Major Blowout With Jordan Verroi On New Episode

Heads will butt in tonight’s episode of ‘Summer House,’ when newcomer Jordan Verroi starts to get on the nerves of some housemates. Lindsay Hubbard reveals what’s about to go down.

Summer House‘s newest cast member, Jordan Verroi, is already notorious, from episode 1, for talking about himself and allegedly breaking Hinge. Lindsay Hubbard revealed on the HollywoodLife podcast that in the upcoming episode, she’s had enough of his antics. “I think it was like sort of brewing on the back end, right? He was making out with Danielle (Olivera), but then he didn’t want to make out with Danielle. It was just really confusing,” Lindsay said. However, not only was he “f*cking around with Danielle,” but he went on to diss Lindsay and her past, public relationship and breakup with Everett Weston.

“We go to dinner as a house on Friday night and Kyle (Cooke) is just telling us how he wants to move in with Amanda (Batula), and Amanda is saying that she’s a little bit hesitant because things can go wrong…Obviously, that happened to me. I moved in with my boyfriend, we broke up, I moved out and it sucked,” Lindsay explained. “Jordan is sitting next to me, who I just met a month ago, and he’s like, ‘Yeah. Case in point,’ and points to me.” Now, if you watch the show, you know that you do not want to get on Lindsay’s bad side, or mess with her friends.

“I’m like, ‘Excuse me. You don’t know me. You just met me a month ago. You don’t even know Everett. Stay in your lane and don’t speak when you have no idea what my past relationship was or what it was like,'” Lindsay continued. “Then add on top of that that Jordan’s f*cking around with Danielle and then he’s like kind of making up that he made out with three other girls…If somebody is messing around with my friend, that mama bear is gonna come out of me. I’m very protective.” Jordan apparently continues to push further into Lindsay’s bad side, and we’re anxious to see it all come to the surface tonight on Summer House! Be sure to catch new episodes, every Monday night at 10 PM ET, and listen to the whole HollywoodLife podcast interview with Lindsay, here!