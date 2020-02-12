Tamra Judge, 52, Hits The Gym & Reveals Her Rock-Hard Abs After Dramatic ‘RHOC’ Exit – See Sexy Pic

Werk it out. Tamra Judge showed off her amazing midsection after her exit from ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ sent shock waves throughout the reality television universe.

Looking good and feeling gorgeous. Tamra Judge, 52, has clearly been hitting the gym (at her business Cut Fitness more than likely) and the results are nothing short of absolutely spectacular to witness. The mother-of-four showed off her rock-hard abs in an Instagram snap posted on Tuesday, February 11, which found her flexing her muscles in a sports bra and skintight workout pants. “I’m back hitting the weights hard with my new trainer @eddiejudge (her hunky husband),” she captioned the pic. “He kicked my butt today! Thinking about sharing my workouts with ya.” Many fellow Real Housewives like Stephanie Hollman, 39, and Kyle Richards, 51, gushed about her amazing figure in the snap’s comments section. Even Vicki Gunvalson‘s fiance Steve Lodge, 61, couldn’t believe his eyes! “Somehow I don’t think I’m working out hard enough,” he joked.

Tamra’s penchant for fitness is nothing new. It’s something she’s sworn by, both on and off the popular Bravo series, for years with her hubby Eddie, 46. The married duo attempted to help her RHOC costar Emily Simpson, 44, shed some pounds during season 13, which was an emotional experience for all involved. Perhaps they lit a fire under her as she’s recently lost 15 pounds and looks absolutely fabulous! The show’s newbie-turned-vet recently showed off her new figure in a sexy red bathing suit that gave some serious Baywatch throwback vibes!

Starting off 2020 with a blast. Vicki, 57, and Tamra made RHOC fans jaws drop when they both announced their exit from the show within 24 hours of one another. “It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” she posted on Saturday, January 24, on Instagram next to a photo of her cozying up with Eddie.

Tamra and Vicki were two of the longest-tenured Housewives in any of the franchises history. Another long-timer, Bethenny Frankel, 49, departed Real Housewives of New York City for a second time last year.