‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Sizzles In Her Sexy Workout Gear After Dropping 15 Pounds — See Pic

Emily Simpson looked like a major bombshell in her latest workout attire after she celebrated losing 15 pounds!

Work it out, mama! Emily Simpson, 43, continues to be an inspiration for her thousands of fans as evidenced by her recent Instagram snap posted on Friday, January 31. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo of her breaking a sweat while looking totally sexy in her workout gear that effortlessly showed off her amazing curves. The caption of her post was dedicated to the Netflix show Cheer, which documents the lives of the 14-time National Champion Navarro College Cheerleading Team, as it relates to her being motivated to get up and stay in shape on a daily basis. “It’s such a testament to how anyone (regardless of circumstances) can accomplish anything they set their mind to with dedication, hard work, consistency and perseverance (and a true tough love mentor) if you want to make a difference in your life and your health start NOW.. right now!,” she wrote.

Fans of the mother-of-three were impressed with her words and also how she looked as they lit up her comments section with nothing but positivity for her. “So proud of you!”, Jenna Jameson, 45, wrote with another one chimed in with, “I loved Cheer. You look great btw.” Emily must be feeling at her absolute best after dropping 15 pounds last year. She’s been quite open about her weight struggles where her issues with arthritis not only made it worse but sent her into a fit of depression.

Look at me! Emily celebrated dropping the weight by posing in a sexy red bikini that channeled the ones the Baywatch cast wore over twenty years ago. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the skintight number with the beach acting as a gorgeous backdrop.

But wait… there’s more! Emily gave fans another view of her impressive weight loss by also posing in a black bathing suit that left little to the imagination. Here’s hoping we see some more fabulous photos of the super fun reality star in the months to come!