Kailyn Lowry Admits She’s Having ‘Anxiety’ During 4th Pregnancy & Fans Respond

Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to share a tweet that admitted she’s having ‘anxiety’ over the thought of something possibly going wrong with her pregnancy and hasn’t been able to enjoy it.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, is having some anxiety struggles during her pregnancy and asked her fans if they ever felt the same thing in a new tweet. The Teen Mom 2 star announced she’s expecting her fourth child on Feb. 4 and although it’s happy news, it clearly doesn’t come without its struggles. “Has anyone else experienced more anxiety about something going wrong in a pregnancy after their first? I feel like I can’t enjoy this at all,” her tweet read.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to respond to Kailyn with various comments, including some compassionate ones and some admitting they could relate. “Yup- I had anxiety through my second pregnancy. I keep thinking I was going to miscarry and when I was in labour I was terrified of a still birth,” one honest response read. “Sorry you are struggling. Anxiety is the worst,” another read. “Yes!! It’s normal I think…,” a third reassured her.

Before Kailyn’s brave tweet about her anxiety, she happily revealed her baby’s gender in a Feb. 8 video from her gender reveal party. The blonde beauty will be having another son to join her three kids, including Isaac Rivera, 10, Lincoln Marroquin, 6, and two-year-old Lux Lowry. She didn’t confirm the father of the soon-to-be bundle of joy yet but her on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez seemed to when he posted a “letter to [his] unborn child” on Feb. 4.

“I pray you get to know real love and real friendship,” the post read. “I pray you never have to feel your heart aching in your chest as you hold yourself at night. I pray you never question your worth at the hands of a lover that doesn’t know any better. I hope this world never hardens your heart and you always know the difference between what is real and what is nothing more than an illusion of paradise. I want you to be fearless and true to yourself first and foremost all the days of your life.”

We’re sending our best wishes to Kailyn as she goes through the journey of her fourth pregnancy and can’t wait to meet her precious baby in the future!