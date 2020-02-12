Brielle Biermann’s positively glowing in her latest Instagram post! The Bravo beauty stunned while showing off a new, sexy outfit and her smaller pout.

Another day, another gorgeous Instagram post from Brielle Biermann! The reality TV star, 22, gave her fans an impossible task on February 11: choose between two equally stunning photos (which you can see below) to determine which is her best look. The first photo shows Brielle glowing while posing on a balcony insider her Atlanta home, rocking the cutest outfit. Her sheer, polka dotted blouse, layered over a cropped tank top, revealed her flat and toned abs. She’s tiny! Her second look, a red hot micro mini dress, proved that even further. The skintight, sparkly dress highlighted her small waist, as well as her toned thighs.

Her fans rushed to shower her with compliments in the comments after seeing the photos. “Beautiful just like your Momma and sisters,” one fan wrote, giving a sweet shoutout to Brielle’s mother, Bravo star Kim Zolciak, 41, and her little sisters: Arianna Biermann, 18, and Kaia Biermann, 6. Speaking of which — Kim left a bunch of heart eye emojis in the comments for her daughter. The rest of the comments, to be honest, were a bunch of flame emojis. They talked about how much they loved her flowing hair, too! She revealed something major while showing off another cute outfit in her Instagram Story. Just over a month after announcing that she was done with lip fillers, she visited the doctor a small injection.

She captioned a cute selfie on her Story, “All the filler I had before made my lips uneven… so I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier! Still NO WHERE NEAR how they were before… Less is more!” In the photo, Brielle is pouting her lips and flashing a peace sign.

It’s true that Brielle’s lips look much smaller, and definitely symmetrical, in the two new pics on Instagram. It looks totally natural, even when she’s pouting for the camera.