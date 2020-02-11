Khloe Kardashian Accuses Kourtney Of Ruining Her ‘Date Night’ With Kylie Jenner At Oscars After Parties

Khloe Kardashian had some harsh words for her older sister, Kourtney, when she took to Twitter on Feb. 10 to accuse Kourtney of ‘ruining’ her night out with Kylie Jenner!

Sisterly squabble? Khloe Kardashian did not mince words when she went off on Twitter, accusing her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, of ruining Khloe’s night out with Kylie Jenner, 22. The Good American mogul, 35, tweeted her first frustrated thought the night of Feb. 10, long after all of the post-Oscars parties finally wrapped up. “Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh,” she tweeted. The second tweet came minutes later, with Khloe sharing an exacerbated “Oh @kourtneykardash,” followed by a string of exclamation points! Fans were slightly confused by the tweets, asking Khloe “what happened” and to “spill” the details in her mentions.

But for those who saw the sisters’ Instagram stories, things appeared to be well under control! Khloe and Kylie took to their respective accounts, sharing their Instagram stories with their fans the evening of Feb. 9. In the videos, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie appeared to be doing fine. While riding their limo following the various soirees, Kourtney was captured eating some dinner rolls in the corner and later gushing over a black and white photo of the sisters. Of course, if there was a disagreement between the sisters, it wouldn’t be the first time they butted heads.

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars will remember well the December episode in which Khloe and Kim Kardashian, 39, confronted Kourtney for not revealing as much of her personal life as they were. While the mother-of-three clearly wanted to set up some “boundaries” between herself and the show, Kim had a different idea. “Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim shared in her confessional. “So, all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more. Because, if we’re not sharing our lives, then what’s the show?”

While it’s pretty unclear what exactly the scuffle was about between the sisters this time around, it’s definitely nothing fans aren’t used to seeing. Over the years, devoted viewers have watched the sisters fight and squabble but they always come around eventually. Fans will have to wait and see if there’s another chapter to this unfolding mystery!