Janet Jackson gushed that her toddler, Eissa Al Mana, is ‘incredibly talented’ and ‘loves classical music’ on ‘The Tonight Show.’ The legendary performer then recalled an adorable story about her son’s love of instruments!

Like mother, like son! Janet Jackson’s three-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana, is already following in his 53-year-old mom’s footsteps by sharing her passion for music, which Janet revealed on the Feb. 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He’s incredibly musical,” Janet proudly informed Jimmy Fallon, 45, confirming the talk show host’s question. Although Janet boasts five Grammy wins, Eissa didn’t need his mom’s prodding to pick up an instrument. “First it was the violin — all this he chose,” Janet continued. Eissa was only two years old when he made this decision, mind you (Janet’s protégé turned three years old on Jan. 3).

“He loves classical music,” Janet added. The “Rhythm Nation” singer then launched into one of the most adorable stories we’ve ever heard on Jimmy’s show: “First day of school he took his violin to school. Third day of school, he says, ‘Mama I want to take a cello.’ I’m like, ‘Baby, you don’t have a cello.'” Alas, Eissa repeated his request: “Turn my violin into a cello, please mama.” Luckily, Janet’s assistant got creative and taped a straw to the bottom of the toddler’s violin, creating a makeshift cello. Little Eissa “loved it,” Janet recalled, clearly amused — you can watch her explain this entire sweet anecdote below!

Of course, Janet’s grand comeback to the studio and the stage was also discussed on Monday night’s episode! Just hours before the show aired, Janet had big news: she’s putting out her first album in five years, called Black Diamond, which will be accompanied by a 2020 world tour. “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy,” Janet wrote in her Instagram announcement on Feb. 10, explaining her 12th album’s name. She added, “There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.”

This isn’t the first time Janet gushed about her son’s inherent musical talents! The tot has also shown interest in the drums, guitar, and piano, which Janet revealed in an interview on the Carrie & Tommy podcast in Nov. 2019. He’s also showing a knack for singing and dancing. “He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch,” Janet explained on the podcast. “He even does this thing that my brother [Michael Jackson] did from ‘They Don’t Care About Us,’ the march and the hand. He does a few things. He does the head [movement].” We don’t expect anything less from someone who shares Janet’s genes!