Janet Jackson Announces Her First New Album In 5 Years & A World Tour & Fans Are Thrilled

Janet Jackson has been quietly working on her 12th studio album and preparation for a world tour in 2020! The singer revealed the big news on February 10 and she’s bringing back a special performance from her iconic 1989 album ‘Rhythm Nation 1814.’

Ask and you shall receive! Janet Jackson dropped two huge announcements on February 10, and fans are officially getting new music. The five-time Grammy winner, 53, will be hitting the road in 2020 for a new world tour in support of her forthcoming twelfth studio album, Black Diamond. Each tour stop will include “brand new music” and a special performance of her multi-platinum LP Rhythm Nation 1814.

“Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”✨,” Janet wrote in a lengthy Instagram announcement on February 10. The big news was accompanied by an official tour poster, which showed the singer wrapped in a white sheet with her dark hair down and curly.

“‘Black Diamonds’ are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy,” she continued, explaining the meaning behind her new album name. “There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.” Janet added, “I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon!”

A special pre-sale code for Black Diamonds will be sent exclusively to Janet’s mailing list subscribers on February 11. If you’re not part of the mailing list, the singer included a link in the bio of her Instagram where you can gain access to the list. Tickets for her new tour go on sale to the general public on February 13 at noon. European and additional World Dates will be announced at a later date.

The U.S. dates on Janet’s world tour will begin on June 24 in Miami, Florida and wrap up on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington. And, while other information surrounding the tour has yet to be disclosed, could Alexander Wang be designing her tour looks?

The famous designer shared his excitement for Janet’s new tour and album in the comments of her announcement. “The ultimate black diamond 💎 CAN’T WAITT,” Wang wrote.

Black Diamonds is Janet’s first new album since Unbreakable, was released in October 2015. She reissued Rhythm Nation 1814 last year in honor of the album’s 30th anniversary.