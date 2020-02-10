Renee Zellweger & Bradley Cooper Reunite At Oscars 9 Years After Split — See Pics

Another awards ceremony and another hunky Bradley is spotted having a warm and friendly chat with his ex!

Who said that exes can’t be friends? Not Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger! The celebs – who split nine years ago – were spotted deep in conversation at the Oscars on Feb. 9. The 45-year-old A Star Is Born director was snapped talking to the 50-year-old Texan who looked stunning in a one-shouldered ivory gown. There seemed to be no hard feelings between the two who ended their romance in 2011 after less than two years of dating. Bradley and Renee were all smiles as they stood close to each other, as you can see in the picture below.

During their relationship the duo kept their romance mostly under wraps and – although they were photographed together frequently – didn’t speak about the fact that they were dating. They just quietly split in March 2011 after reportedly getting together after meeting on the set of the movie, Case 39.

A decade later the friendly exes chatted on a night that was a big success for Renee who scooped up the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the movie, Judy. It’s the second Academy Award for the star who won back in 2004 for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cold Mountain. Her ex, Bradley, has yet to win an Oscar even though he has been nominated several times. In 2019 he was nominated three times – for Best Movie of the year, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay for the box office hit A Star Is Born.

In fact, it was his performance of a song from that film that caused a stir at last year’s Oscars. As fans of the actor will know, he delivered a passionate performance of the song “Shallow” with his co-star, Lady Gaga. The two – who played lovers onscreen – amped up their rendition by staring into each other’s eyes as they sang the song. The performance became the stuff of memes because it took place in front of Bradley’s now ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk.