Renee Zellweger Wows In Glittering, One-Shouldered White Gown At 2020 Oscars

Renee Zellweger is coming for her second Academy Award! The ‘Judy’ actress stunned on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars in a glittering white gown by Armani Prive.

Academy Award-winner Renee Zellweger looked absolutely incredible on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars, as she eyed the “Best Actress” award. Her nomination for Judy marks the 50-year-old’s fourth nomination, and if she wins, she’ll have two gold statues in her trophy cabinet. The Hollywood mainstay stunned in a figure-hugging white gown by Armani Prive — and she’s dressed like a winner! Renee’s gorgeous white gown glittered under the lights on the red carpet and featured a subtle, diagonal sequin design and only one sleeve! The stunning one-shouldered gown looked absolutely flawless, and she allowed the dress to speak for itself, opting for almost no jewelry at all! Renee wore just one silver ring on her right hand, and kept her hair and makeup equally as minimal. She parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a low bun. The dress, which left her whole right arm exposed, showed off the actress’s incredible toned and tanned physique. She looks simply breathtaking!

Renee is nominated for her turn as Hollywood icon Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy. The film is set in winter 1986 as Judy arrives in London to perform a 5-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It’s been 30 years since she rose to fame as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. As she prepares for the show, she battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans. She also embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, who eventually becomes her fifth husband. Even though it’s been 50 years since Judy died, she is still known as one of the world’s all-time greatest entertainers. Over the course of her five decade-long career, she won a Juvenile Oscar, was nominated for two Academy Awards for her performances in A Star Is Born and Judgment at Nuremberg, released eight albums, and hosted her own TV series. At just 39 years old, Judy became the youngest and first female recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. Tragically, she passed away suddenly in 1969 at the age of 47 from an overdose of barbiturates.

The Bridget Jones’s Diary actress is the favorite to take home the top prize at the 2020 Oscars, following two nominations and one win over the course of her career. Renee was first nominated in the “Best Actress” category in 2002 for her role in the generation-defining flick Bridget Jones’s Diary. She was nominated a second time for her role in the movie-musical Chicago in 2003. She took home her first Oscar the next year, for “Best Supporting Actress”, following her turn in Cold Mountain. It’s been 16 years since her last nomination, but fans are convinced she could sweep the awards again at the 2020 ceremony. Renee has already picked up multiple awards on the 2020 circuit: she won “Best Film Actress in a Leading Role” at the BAFTAs, “Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama” at the Golden Globes, and “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role” at the SAG awards.

