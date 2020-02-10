Presley Gerber Fires Back After He’s Criticized For Face Tattoo: ‘Come Say It To My Face’

Presley Gerber addressed some naysayers of his new ‘misunderstood’ face tattoo in an Instagram Live he held for his fans and also talked about the reason he got it.

Presley Gerber, 20, is clapping back at haters that have been criticizing his new face tattoo that reads “misunderstood.” The son of Cindy Crawford, 53 took to an Instagram Live to talk about the tattoo, which he debuted on Feb. 7, the reason he got it and what critics should do if they don’t like it. “I don’t feel very understood I guess,” Presley said in the livestream after a fan asked why he got it. “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

The blond hunk, who was wearing a white tank top, orange pants, and a baseball cap, then went on to read further comments in the chat and before boldly addressing the negative feedback. “I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s**t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face,” he said.

Presley debuted his controversial tattoo in an Instagram pic that showed him pointing to the artwork, which was still red and placed just under his eye. “MISUNDERSTOOD,” he captioned the pic. Celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena, who did Presley’s face tattoo, also shared the pic to his page and captioned it with, “Sorry mom,” referring to supermodel Cindy.

In addition to his new face tattoo, Presley has tattoos on his hands, neck, and fingers, proving he loves body artwork. It will be interesting to see if he gets more in the future!