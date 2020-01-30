Justin Bieber Shows Off Massive New Chest Tattoo In Shirtless Bathroom Selfie

Justin Bieber added a leafy laurel wreath to his already tatted up chest, and showed off the fresh ink in back-to-back selfies on his Instagram story!

Justin Bieber, 25, is getting ready for major Changes — and that includes a new tattoo to mark the occasion! The Canadian singer debuted a his fresh ink, which was a laurel wreath, on his Instagram story on Thursday, Jan. 30. Justin is already, of course, covered in tattoos but he seemingly had space for the for the leafy design which looks like a tattooed-on necklace. In the first pic, which is black and white, Justin shows off his toned shirtless torso as he purses his lips and in the next, he’s about to stick out his tongue. The “Yummy” singer has clearly been working on his fitness, rocking just a white towel around his waist as he flaunted his defined arms.

The photos file a hilarious “toilet selfie,” and all appear to be taken in his home bathroom complete with a yellow smiley faced rug by his new streetwear line Drew House. Earlier in the day, eagle-eyed fans caught the new tattoo when he was exiting Dogpound gym in West Hollywood. The tattoo just peeked out of his white tank top as he bundled up in a gray sweatshirt and cozy beanie for Los Angeles’ cooler-than-usual weather — and also made an appearance in his mustache-selfie.

“hmmmm I spy new neck tat,” fan @michy_h commented. While Justin hasn’t publicly commented on his new tattoo yet, the laurel wreath is deeply rooted in Ancient Greek and Roman culture and is a symbol of triumph. In Greek mythology, the laurel is often depicted as both a head piece — similar to how we might wear a flower crown today — or around the neck, like Justin’s tattoo. Of course, the singer is no stranger to getting inked and has been slowing adding tattoos since 2012.

Justin has plenty to celebrate with his new album dropping on Feb. 14, which is first in nearly give years! Of course, 2019 was also a major milestone for the singer as he celebrated his one year anniversary with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23.