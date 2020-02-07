Presley Gerber revealed he’s feeling ‘misunderstood’ with his latest tattoo, inked under his right eye!

Presley Gerber, 20, added another tattoo to his extensive collection — and it’s not in a spot we were expecting. Cindy Crawford‘s oldest child took to Instagram to share his new face tattoo, located directly below is right eye. The fresh ink reads “Misunderstood” in all caps letters, and was done by renowned NYC artist Jonathon “JonBoy” Valena. “Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo,” Presley’s caption read. The model posed a video of Jon working on the tattoo as rock music played in the background, and in the next, the pair are seen standing side-by-side. The blonde is likely used to the painful needle feeling by now, as he was still as a statue in the brief video shared!

Jon posted a close-up of his latest work on his own Instagram, writing “MISUNDERSTOOD @presleygerber,” and “Sorry mom” on the next. Presley was casual for the session, rocking a camo-colored hoodie by Anti Social Social Club, bright orange sweatpants, an olive green beanie by skate brand Stussy and one diamond earring on his left lobe. “Yessir,” Presley responded back to Jon’s caption. We’re guessing Cindy and dad Rande Gerber won’t be thrilled about their son’s latest ink, but both parents have yet to respond online. Good thing the couple owns a tequila company!

Presley’s love of tattoos has seemingly rubbed off on little sister Kaia Gerber, 18, who has also shown off some of her ink on social media. She has her middle name Jordan tattooed on her forearm, along with a Picasso-inspired face, and a heart. All of Kaia’s tattoos were done by the same artist, JonBoy, who also counts pop star Justin Bieber as a client.

Presley has maintained a fairly low profile since his Dec. 2018 arrest for a DUI in Beverly Hills, California. The blonde was pulled over for speeding, and then failed a sobriety test at 4:00 a.m. He was released without bail the following day, and charged with two misdemeanors.