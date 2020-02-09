Watch out, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. That red carpet is dangerous. Ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, the ‘Veep’ star nearly took a tumble while walking in a gorgeous gown.

What is it about the Academy Awards and starlets falling? Someone better call OSHA, because the Oscars’ red carpet is notorious for causing women to trip (just ask Jennifer Lawrence) The wicked carpet nearly claimed another victim ahead of the Feb. 9 ceremony. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 59, arrived, posed for photographers, and was about to make her way into the Dolby Theatre. Yet, as she stopped for one more photo, disaster almost struck: she began to tilt over (at the 1:10 mark in the video below, captured by Variety), but thankfully, she caught herself. Phew.

Julia even made a joke about it, raising her hand to her lips in an “oops, let’s not tell anyone that this nearly happened” gesture. Thank goodness it didn’t. After all, Julia’s Oscars night shouldn’t start on the wrong foot. Maybe, next year, she’ll mirror Billie Eilish’s fashion and forego the pumps for a comfortable pair of (stable) sneakers.

Add this moment to the long list of incredible and unforgettable instances taking place at Hollywood’s biggest night. The 2019 Oscars started off memorable, with the ceremony going without a host after Kevin Hart pulled out due to his history of saying homophobic things. During the ceremony, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler appeared on stage, and viewers suggested they should be given the hosting gig next year. That was the tip of the iceberg of moments. Regina King got some help from “Captain America” himself, Chris Evans, to avoid tripping on her gown (and she wasn’t even on the red carpet!)

Melissa McCartney and Bryan Tyree Henry seemingly dressed in five different wardrobes when presenting Best Costume Design. Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren had so much on-stage chemistry that fans demanded a rom-com. Spike Lee jumped into the arms of Samuel L. Jackson after he won the Best Director Oscar for BlacKKKlansman. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey dusted off their Wayne’s World catchphrase to the Oscars in honor of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Last year’s Oscars were also memorable for the sizzling chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Perhaps the moment of the 2019 Academy Awards was when they sat together at a piano to perform “Shallow.” The sexual tension was palpable, and a testament for their acting ability. Unfortunately, Gaga lost out on Best Actress (Olivia Colman beat Gaga and the Golden Globe winner Glenn Close to take the title), but Gaga won for “Shallow.”

“I mean, we made a love story,” Gaga revealed in November when discussing the speculation that she and Bradley – who was still involved with Irina Shayk at the time – were involved in a low-key bad romance. “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course, we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go through through the lens of the camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance.”