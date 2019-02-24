Regina King Narrowly Misses Tripping At The Oscars With Help From Chris Evans

Whoops! Regina King won an Oscar, but nearly tripped on her way to the stage at the 91st Academy Awards when her heel caught on the train of her white gown. We’ve got the video, here.

Regina King almost didn’t make it to the stage at the Feb. 24 Academy Awards ceremony when her name was called as Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. Her gorgeous white gown had a train and a VERY high left thigh slit and when she stood up and tried to move forward, her white heels caught on the fabric of her dress and she nearly tripped. Thank goodness Captain America himself Chris Evans happened to be sitting next to 48-year-old’s mom and sprung into action, helping steady Regina and held onto her arm as she made the first few steps up to the stage, insuring she didn’t fall down.

The slit in Regina’s gown also caused a near wardrobe malfunction! It was up to nearly her hip and when she moved forward it showed off tons of her upper thigh. While it looked gorgeous for posing on the red carpet, it was an undie-flash waiting to happen when the stunner tried to walk.

Backstage after her victory, Regina told reporters, “It’s hard to put it into words really quickly. I feel like it’s kind of like one of those full circle moments because so much of the character Shannon was inspired by my mother and my grandmother.” She added that, “It means so much for me personally because you guys are able to witness this but the love and support and the lifting up that I have receiving on my journey as an actor in just these past 5 months and how many people are rooting for me and it has not only just been black people.”

The spontaneous moment definitely helped liven up a telecast that could have felt a little lost without the presence of a host to guide the show along. But the lack of an emcee lead to Adam Lambert and Queen opening up the telecast with a rousing medley of two of the band’s iconic hits, followed by Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey coming out to give a pseudo opening monologue to the show filled with some killer jokes. But ultimately they revealed they were onstage to present the Best Suppering Actress Oscar and not last minute host subs.

The 91st Academy Awards otherwise went off without a hitch, as so many stars arrived on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater looking absolutely stunning. It’s Hollywood’s biggest night and celebs went all out, with ball gowns, glittery numbers and body hugging perfection. You can see all of the best looks from the 2019 Oscars red carpet by clicking here.