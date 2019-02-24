Best Dressed At The Oscars — Amandla Stenberg, Regina King & More

It’s the biggest awards show of the year, and stars really stunned on the red carpet. See the most fabulous fashions from the 2019 Academy Awards in our gallery below!

The Oscars are finally here! Held live on Feb. 24 from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, some of the biggest and best movie stars in the world gathered for the show. Despite the drama with finding a host after Kevin Hart pulled out, the show is sure to be one of the most glamorous nights of the year. See our best dressed list in photos in the gallery attached above! Awkwafina wore a sparkly pink suit by Dsquared2 on the red carpet. Regina King looked amazing in a white Oscar de la Renta gown with a thigh-high slit.

Amy Adams is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Vice, and looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet. Her porcelain skin looked flawless! Lady Gaga, who has been the darling of awards season, looked amazing with a dramatic look. Jennifer Lopez, 49, continues to be one of the hottest women on earth. She wore a gold long sleeve gown by Tom Ford — just wow.

Kristin Cavallari wore a black beaded dress — it was the BURNETT NEW YORK Pre-Fall 2019 Embroidered Sweetheart Gown and it was gorgeous! Brie Larson looked chic and stunning. Emma Stone wore a Louis Vuitton pantsuit. Jennifer Hudson is performing tonight, but first, on the carpet, she looked magnificent. Amandla Stenberg looked gorgeous in a chain link gown.

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her brand new engagement ring! It was the perfect accessory for her dress! Maria Menounos, host of ABC’s Live from the Red Carpet, wore a gorgeous yellow gown and jewelry by Chopard.

Emily Blunt looked sexy and stunning with her hot hubby John Krasinski escorting her down the carpet.