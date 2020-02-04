Best Dressed At The 2019 Oscars — Jennifer Lopez, Regina King & More

Ahead of the biggest awards show of the year, we rounded up all of the stars that stunned on the red carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The Oscars are almost here and in honor of the most glamorous nights of the year, we rounded up all of the best dressed stars from the 2019 Academy Awards. Awkwafina wore a sparkly pink suit by Dsquared2 on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez, 50, continued to be one of the hottest women on earth. She wore a mirrored metallic long-sleeve gown by Tom Ford — just wow.

Regina King looked amazing in a white Oscar de la Renta gown with a thigh-high slit. Amy Adams looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet in a white mermaid gown. Her porcelain skin looked flawless and we loved her hair down! Lady Gaga looked amazing with a dramatic Alexander McQueen look. She wore THE Tiffany Diamond, a 128-carat masterpiece worth many, many millions and last worn by Audrey Hepburn.

Kristin Cavallari wore a black beaded dress — it was the BURNETT NEW YORK Pre-Fall 2019 Embroidered Sweetheart Gown and it was gorgeous! Brie Larson looked chic and stunning in a silver halter dress. Emma Stone wore a copper Louis Vuitton gown with strong shoulders. Jennifer Hudson performed tonight, but first, on the carpet, she looked magnificent in a one-shoulder red Elie Saab with a ruffle sleeve. Amandla Stenberg looked gorgeous in a chain-link gown by Miu Miu.

Maria Menounos wore a gorgeous yellow gown and jewelry by Chopard. Constance Wu also wore a flirty yellow dress. But the color of the night was definitely pink — everyone from Kacey Musgraves to Helen Mirren rocked the shade!