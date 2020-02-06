Lisa Kudrow Welcomes ‘Friends’ Co-Star Matthew Perry To Instagram In The Best Way Ever: ‘MY EYES’

More ‘Friends’ on the ‘Gram! Lisa Kudrow proudly welcomed her former co-star, Matthew Perry, to Instagram and made the sweetest post on her page to commemorate the moment!

We can’t believe our eyes! Matthew Perry, 50, has finally arrived to Instagram and his former Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, 56, posted the most adorable throwback pic of the pair to celebrate on Feb. 6! The snap featured the co-stars at an event together, with Lisa sporting a little black dress and Matthew dressed casually in jeans, a blue shirt, and gray blazer. The duo looked so young from their days filming the hit sitcom, and Lisa was so excited to finally tag Matthew in the photo! “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram,” she wrote, adding Matthew’s handle before typing the hashtag, “friends for life!”

The Friends cast really lives up to Lisa’s assertion that they are “friends for life,” too. And the cast may be returning to the show that brought them all together! On Nov. 12, reports broke that talks for an unscripted reunion special featuring the cast were underway at HBO Max. The entire core cast’s return would mark the first time they would be together for a televised event since the series’ finale in 2004.

Of course, circumstances would have to be perfect for fans to finally reunite with their favorite Friends. At the 2020 Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18. Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman fielded a few questions from reporters, and the rumored Friends reunion came up. “Honestly, I don’t know,” she said when asked about it actually happening. “I honestly don’t know. At this point, there’s talk. Who knows?” Martha further explained that, if the reunion did happen, she would ideally want “the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes … I’m totally behind it. Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted.” Along with Lisa and Matthew, the series also starred, Jennifer Aniston, 50, Courteney Cox, 55, David Schwimmer, 53, and Matt LeBlanc, 52.

But fans have been getting some quasi-reunions from the cast for quite some time. Jennifer Aniston, 50, memorably broke Instagram when she made her first official post on the social media platform on Oct. 15. Jen shared a reunion selfie featuring the whole Friends cast and the internet crashed — literally! Beyond the sweet selfie, though, this cast always finds time for each other. Whether it’s a girls’ night out or welcoming the latest friend to social media, this crew is there for each other through and through!