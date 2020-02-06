You kind of couldn’t avoid seeing Justin Bieber from a mile away with his latest colorful outfit that he rocked in The Big Apple.

Talk about making a (fashion) statement! Justin Bieber, 25, was seen leaving his New York City apartment with wifey Hailey Baldwin, 23, in a wild hot pink outfit on Wednesday, February 6. The “Sorry” singer, who was on his way to his Saturday Night Live rehearsals, sported a brightly-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants combination that included a big smiley face splashed across the middle. He also wore a black cap and a purple Los Angeles Lakers jacket, the latter of which appearing to be another way he is paying tribute to his late friend Kobe Bryant who died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. Hailey, meanwhile, kept it casual but cute in a black leather jacket over a cream-colored top, baggy jeans and white sneakers.

Justin is about to have quite the big month. He’ll be playing the role of musical guest on SNL this coming Saturday, February 8, alongside RuPaul, 59, who will be hosting the legendary late night sketch comedy series for the first time ever. Then he’s dropping his first album in nearly five years, Changes, on February 14. He released the names of the 17 tracks off his upcoming effort on Wednesday, February 5, that includes features from major artists like Post Malone, Travis Scott, Clever, Lil Dicky, Quavo, and Kehlani. The first single, “Yummy”, was released last month and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 behind Roddy Ricch‘s “The Box”.

The Canadian native has also taken fans deep into his personal life with his 10-episode docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, that premiered on January 27. He got candid about his past drug use which was so bad that Hailey wouldn’t be with him until he got sober.

Hailey has also opened up about their relationship as well. She told ELLE about the reasons why they waited to have a big wedding ceremony 1 year after exchanging vows at a courthouse. “When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together,” she said. “I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful.”