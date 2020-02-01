See Pic
Justin Bieber Is Honoring His Late Pal Kobe Bryant With New Tribute Art

The retired jerseys of late Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant hangs above the arena prior to an NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday Bryant Basketball, Los Angeles, USA - 31 Jan 2020
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, wearing a No. 24 jersey, speaks about Kobe Bryant prior to an NBA game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, back, hugs Anthony Davis after the national anthem before the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Justin Bieber is remembering his late friend Kobe Bryant and the legacy he left behind by owning a new piece of limited tribute art that he recently purchased.

Justin Bieber, 25, expressed his love for his late friend Kobe Bryant on the day the basketball great was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 and now he’s taking things up a notch by owning some impressive tribute art designed by Indie Box art owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martin. The singer’s team recently reached out to the ladies to purchase the cartoon artwork, which features a teddy bear wearing Kobe’s famous Los Angeles Lakers #8 jersey over a Mamba hoodie and Nike sneakers, TMZ reported. He paid $1,200 for the piece, which is one of only five created. Check out the Kobe tribute art HERE!

Justin’s new possession is made of 41.5 inches X 24 inches of hand-cut wood that’s covered in acrylic paint and topped with a coating of resin. After the epic piece sold out within a few hours, the artists, who previously worked on art for Justin, decided to make miniature versions of it for $200 each. They’ll go on sale on Feb. 6 and 7 and 24 percent of the profits will go to the MambaOnThree Fund, which was created to help raise funds for the seven other victims that died in the helicopter crash with Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Justin’s purchase of the Kobe tribute art doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how close he felt to the athlete. Just hours after the shocking news of his death made headlines, the “Baby” crooner took to Instagram to post a photo of himself posing with Kobe and captioned it with a heartbreaking message. “It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day! Love you man!” it read.