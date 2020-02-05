Vanessa Lachey Breaks Silence After She’s Mocked For Awkward Reaction To Jessica Simpson Question

Vanessa Lachey was ‘just giving facts’ regarding her response to a question from her ‘Today’ interview about sending Jessica Simpson a gift after her children were born!

Vanessa Lachey set the record straight. The TV personality, 39, took to social media on Feb. 5, responding to a Twitter user who thought that Vanessa denying she sent her husband, Nick Lachey‘s, 46, ex, Jessica Simpson, 39, a gift after the birth of her children was “super awkward.” On her personal account, Vanessa tweeted back “How. I’d love to know,” adding, “Truly… I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give.” Vanessa also went on to say that she found it “Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful.”

The whole exchange was in reference to a truly awkward response Vanessa gave to a question on the Feb. 3 episode of Today. Host Hoda Kotb, 55, told the baffled couple about Jessica’s gift story from her time on the show. “I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open Book, and she talked about how she has her life with her husband and her children, and she was really, really happy for y’all,” Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa. The Today correspondent also added that the Open Book writer had shared that Nick and Vanessa “sent me something beautiful when we had our children.” And things got…uncomfortable.

After asking Nick if he was any the wiser about the gift-giving, Jessica’s former husband responded, “I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there. But certainly happy for her and her life.” However, something about the claim didn’t sit well with Vanessa. She interjected in the exchange, telling Hoda, “I feel bad, I’m sorry, you said somebody sent her cause…it wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it.” Furthering the cringeworthy interaction, Vanessa added that she didn’t even know Jessica’s address. Yikes!

How. I’d love to know. Truly… I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful. 🥰 — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) February 5, 2020

The misunderstanding stems from Jessica’s new memoir Open Book. Throughout the various chapters, Jessica goes deep, confronting her dependency on alcohol, failed relationships, and the pressures of fame. Whether the gift-giving story is part of the book is still yet to be solved, but fans can find out for themselves! Jessica’s book became available on Feb. 4.