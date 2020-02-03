Cringe! Vanessa Lachey is firmly denying Jessica Simpson’s claims that her ex-husband Nick Lachey and his current wife sent Jess a gift when she had her children.

For people who live for awkward TV moments, Vanessa Lachey just handed them a gift. She’s taking issue with Jessica Simpson’s claim that Vanessa and husband Nick Lachey sent his ex-wife a gift when she had her children. Nick, 46, and Vanessa, 39, appeared on the Today Show on Feb. 3 and things took a cringeworthy turn when Jess’ new memoir Open Book was brought up. Host Hoda Kotb, 55, shared 39-year-old Jessica’s gift story that she had told her about in a recent appearance.

“I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open Book, and she talked about how she has her life with her husband and her children, and she was really, really happy for y’all,” Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa. She added that Jessica mentioned during her own Today appearance that the couple had “sent me something beautiful when we had our children.” Hoda also remarked about Jessica’s confessions to being molested as a child and having a serious drinking problem. “Was this kind of news to you, Nick? Or were you kind of aware?” she asked.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there. But certainly happy for her and her life,” Nick politely responded. “I know she is happy for us. There’s definitely a mutual respect there, obviously it was a long time ago and we’ve all moved on.” Nick and Vanessa met and fell in love in 2006 when she appeared in his music video for What’s Left of Me. It was the same year that Nick and Jessica’s divorce was finalized, and Vanessa helped pick him up from his heartbreak over the split. The couple is still going strong after 14 years together.

But Vanessa took issue with Jessica’s gift claim. She quickly jumped in and told Hoda, “I feel bad, I’m sorry, you said somebody sent her cause…it wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it.” Hoda explained that Jessica had made the comment as a sort of thanks to the couple after some big life moment, and Nick jokingly turned to Vanessa and asked, “What did you send?” The mom of three shot back, “I didn’t…I don’t know her address. But thank you whoever sent it from us.”