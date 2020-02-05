The 21-year-old model flaunted her super-toned abs as she left a sweaty workout session with Kate Moss’ half-sis Lottie.

Sofia Richie, 21, stepped out in Los Angeles with her pal Lottie Moss, 22, following a sweaty workout on Feb. 4. The girlfriend of Scott Disick, 36, went makeup-free for her session at Hot Pilates and flaunted her enviable abs as she left the studio. Sofia wore a grey crop top with black and grey leggings, a black sweater tied around her waist and Givenchy Paris slides. She slicked her hair back into a messy top knot and wore understated silver jewelry including a thin necklace and bracelet. Sofia clearly understands the importance of staying hydrated, as she carried a large bottle of Fiji water and a bottle of red juice.

The Calabasas socialite was joined by Kate Moss‘ 22-year-old half-sister Lottie for the workout sesh, who sported a black hoodie over matching leggings. The fellow model, who boasts 293,000 Instagram followers, took to her Instagram stories to share a sweaty selfie, which she captioned, “‘Only @sofiarichie could make me do a hot Pilates class … Wow okay.” Sofia also shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story of herself, Lottie, Hot Pilates owner Shannon Nadj, and pal Joey Parris. She also shared a cute clip of Lottie as the pair walked to the pilates class, with her 6.3 million followers.

Sofia has been dating her beau Scott for nearly three years, and despite their 15-year age gap, the pair are as loved-up as ever! The couple were most recently spotted dining at Malibu hot spot Nobu for dinner on Jan. 8, wearing matching black outfits. Scott wearing a black hoodie that read “The World Is Yours Take Care Of It” on the back, fashioning it with a pair of black pants and white sneakers. Sofia, meanwhile, dressed up a bit more than her partner, wearing a pair of black pumps with a high waisted pants, and a black cropped hoodie.

A week earlier, the couple were seen seen spending quality time with Scott’s kids whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40. Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, hit the slopes in Aspen with their dad and his girlfriend — and Sofia was caught twinning again! This time it was little Penelope who looked like her mini-me. The nine-year-old rocked bright pink ski gear, and Sofia followed suit when they were out on the slopes on Jan 2. The model donned a fuchsia jacket to match Penelope and the two couldn’t have looked better! They were quintessential snow bunnies. We can’t wait to see more from Sofia in 2020!