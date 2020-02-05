Jenelle Evans Confirms She’s Officially Done With ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Rumors She’d Return

Despite recent rumors that Jenelle Evans could return to ‘Teen Mom 2’ after being let go from the series, the reality star has revealed that she will instead pursue other opportunities once her contract is up in April.

Jenelle Evans will officially be done with Teen Mom 2 as of April. “I’m officially out of my contract with MTV in April,” Jenelle confirmed to E! News. “That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!” Based on this statement, it appears that Jenelle is still interested in reality television, but on a different platform than MTV. Since her contract is not up until April, though, she will not be able to officially pursue any other opportunities until then.

In May 2019, MTV revealed that Jenelle would not film any upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2 due to a highly-publicized scandal that involved her then-husband, David Eason. David, who had already been fired from MTV for previously making homophobic comments at this point, admitted to killing Jenelle’s dog, Nugget. Jenelle stood by him, and one week later, MTV announced its plans to not feature Jenelle in upcoming episodes of the hit series. Jenelle did not appear in the Teen Mom 2 episodes that aired last fall.

However, when Jenelle finally broke up with David in Oct. 2019, fans began wondering if she would return to the show when filming started up again. In September, she also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was a possibility. “I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said you guys just have an open contract right now,” Jenelle explained. “No doors have been closed.” That open contract will end in April.

More recently, Jenelle opened up about her future while answering fan questions on YouTube. “I have no idea about Teen Mom and I have no idea about my own show, but I know I’ve been in talks with certain people here or there,” she explained. “Not saying it’s MTV or who it is, but we’ll see if something works out in the future. I don’t know.” The future is bright!